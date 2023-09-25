Sharded World at the Shoetemps Festival!

We are excited to announce that our game Sharded World will be participating in the Steam Shutemaps Festival!

This event will take place from September 25 to October 2 and will include a sale, as well as sections for upcoming and demo games.

As part of the festival, Sharded World will be available at 10% off. This is a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with the game if you haven't already.

In addition, we have prepared an updated demo version for new players. It will feature limited content of the full version for new players will be a great opportunity to touch the basic mechanics and features of the game .

The prices of upgrades have now been lowered and the improvement you receive is greater. This will allow players to improve their characters and equipment faster.We hope that these changes will make upgrades more affordable and attractive to players.

We have also prepared for you new localizations such as:

German

Polish

French

Spanish

Chinese

There is a surprise update coming soon, which will be codenamed "Banana". What is this update? You will find out very soon!

We hope you'll join us at the Shutemaps Festival and enjoy playing Sharded World!.