Seedlings update for 25 September 2023

Update notes for 26 September

Build 12278868

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a place where you could get stuck after launching seed at a dragonfly
  • A few minor visual tweaks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1575511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1575513
  • Loading history…
