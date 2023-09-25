UPDATE: Upgraded Watering Can, Fertilizer Subscription, Bug Fixes, and More!

Dear Plant Parents,

It’s our first official update! We have a few small, but mighty fixes and adjustments here.

ADJUSTMENTS

Added upgraded watering can to base game—water multiple plants at once.

Added fertilizer subscription to base game—Pay one price and never buy fertilizer again!

Adjusted some plants and pots to make watering easier.

Art Gallery now replenishes its stock every day.

Adjusted some plant images to sit in pots correctly.

FIXES

Fixed a few embarrassing spelling errors!

Fixed issue with achievement sound going off multiple times.

Filled in the missing plant hanging spots in the Brooklyn apartment.

Fixed hanging pot watering problem issue.

Fixed watering can placement issue.

That’s it for today! Look out for a spooky plant update coming in the next week.

Please let us know if you find any more pesky bugs in our Discord and keep those amazing screenshots coming—we love to see your plant filled apartments!

VERSION 230925.13