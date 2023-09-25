更新说明：
1：新场景“黑暗地宫”已经出现在神秘之门
2：更新了宝石镇材料掉落，拥有特殊物品后不在掉落碎片！
3：大家最热爱的升级神武“神之爆破”迎来新的升级
4：现在“神武”不再是最高品质，新的品质“仙器”已出现。
5：新增物品“蓝色召唤球”，临时合成点为[神秘之门前的公主]
6：怪物削弱“优诶副偶”，现在更弱了
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 25 September 2023
新的BOSS出现
