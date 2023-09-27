 Skip to content

The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows update for 27 September 2023

Quick Patch for The Clown's Forest 2: Waking Shadows

Share · View all patches · Build 12278763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Okay everyone so I have some really exciting news for you all!

Some of you may have seen that I have had some Steam Achievements listed on the game within the library and potentially on the store page.

Yes, I can confirm The Clown's Forest 2 has officially got achievements! So if you are an avid Achievement Collector like myself, you can go wild and try collecting all 24 Achievements in the game!

(Disclaimer: The Achievement Icons are still placeholders. I will be working with some people to get some brand-new icons for the game. So they are subject to change!)

I do need to thank a friend of mine for helping me get these achievements working.

Thank you everyone for playing the game and I will have more news about exciting stuff soon!

  • SilentWraith

Changed files in this update

