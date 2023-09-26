VR HOT 0.9.7 - Quality Update

Hi friends,

after two beta versions, we have just released version 0.9.7, and we want to say thanks to everyone who provided feedback!

If you haven't been following the beta versions, let us explain some of the changes:

We decided to add a brand new top Quality Level called "Insane“. The most obvious upgrade in this new level is the new hair shader, which allows for more realistic blonde hair, enhanced detail, and an overall better visual experience. We've also thrown in five new hairstyles for you to enjoy. You will find more possibilities for better hair creation in any Quality Level!

We understand that the BJ interactions have been a bit tricky in the past. The Hottie's head will now aim for your virtual penis, making interactions a lot easier and more intuitive. We've also made improvements to the collision system during BJs, ensuring a smoother experience.

There is another new feature - during intercourse interactions you don’t need the „Change Position“ command anymore. Just grab the Hottie’s limbs and (gently) adjust them accordingly! If you prefer the old system, you can switch it back in the settings („Adapt Hottie Poses to Situation“).

Intercourse in Desktop Mode has also been made easier with the introduction of a selectable target in the Interaction Menu. By pressing „R“ you are also able to cum now!

If you like creating Hotties, you will love the new sliders we implemented for shoulders, arms, chest, feet and neck, allowing for even more customization options.

As always, we've made numerous smaller and larger improvements across the board. From DLSS to the HottieCard resolution and stability of your player body, we've worked hard to enhance your gaming experience.

And that's not all! Make sure to check out the full list of updates below.

Full list:

New:

Quality Level „Insane“ with new hair shader

Hottie’s Head aiming for Penis during Blowjob Mode

Auto Genital Target (especially for Desktop Mode)

Select Genital Target in Interaction Menu

Different way of interaction, allowing to change intercourse position by grabbing limbs of Hottie

Cum in Desktop Mode (Press „R“)

More Sliders for Shoulders, Arms, Chest, Feet, Neck

5 more Hairstyles (3 Bob, 2 Long Wavy)

Improvements:

Collisions during Blowjob

DLSS performance & Visual Quality

HottieCard Resolution

Player physics / responsiveness

Hottie physics during interactions

Player Body Stability

Visuals in „Room with a view“

Upper Lip Simulation

Bug Fixes:

Breast Movements on certain Body Shapes

Eye Movements on certain Face Shapes

Remember Shape Submenu

Animations with certain Body Shapes

Animations with different Heights

Desktop Mode: Camera sometimes starts outside of Room

Hottie’s Pelvis Orientation not always correct

Interaction > missionary: Hottie body too low

Hottie not looking at Player as it should

Stuck hip tracking after switch to Handtracking or Desktop Mode

Screen not black after switching off VR mirroring

Facial expression freezing to last lip sync state

Known Issues:

In Insane mode VR HOT might crash after some time, depending on the GPU model (Unity bug)

Full body cloth collision leading to unwanted effects (e.g. arms under cloth)

Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.) (with upscaling)

Performance problems in VR after creation of HottieCard while DLSS is activated

As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share your thoughts in our Steam forums or on Discord (https://discord.gg/jKEUSYPkKW). Enjoy the game!