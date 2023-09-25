 Skip to content

Another Crusade update for 25 September 2023

Patch v1.2 - Release Notes

Patch v1.2 - Release Notes

· Build 12278737 · Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed the issue of opening a chest when having a full inventory and entering battle.
-EASY MODE now available - You can select the difficulty when starting a new game, or change it later in the options menu.
-Item restoration after a game over - You will now retain the last items you had before entering a fight, allowing you to use them without concern for losing them in battle.
-Added a landing point indicator for the Swamp platforming puzzle - This will display where Rai will land after a jump, specifically on the platforms in the Swamp level.
-Varenna's sequence input background - When casting any of Varenna's magic that requires a specific input sequence, a small background will appear behind the buttons, making them easier to see.
-Fixed an issue with PS joysticks not registering the correct axis.

