1.1 Hotfix Patch #3

Found two other quick fixed right after I published hotfix #2.
- Fixed a bug where healing when you died could leave the game in a "stuck" state and the player would need to force quit to fix it.
- Fixed the speed scaling for chests so it no longer scales with game speed, this was unintended.
Notes from #2
- Fixed a bug where the control mapping for the controller would not properly save
- Add logic to prevent the game from sending useless data to steam after certain amount based achievements are unlocked
- Adjusted debug print statements so the information is more relevant (this is mostly for me when I am debugging things).
- Fixed the enemy on death particles so the fade out effect would properly scale with game speed
Changed files in this update