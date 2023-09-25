 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 25 September 2023

1.1 Hotfix Patch #3

1.1 Hotfix Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12278662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found two other quick fixed right after I published hotfix #2.

  • Fixed a bug where healing when you died could leave the game in a "stuck" state and the player would need to force quit to fix it.
  • Fixed the speed scaling for chests so it no longer scales with game speed, this was unintended.

Notes from #2

  • Fixed a bug where the control mapping for the controller would not properly save
  • Add logic to prevent the game from sending useless data to steam after certain amount based achievements are unlocked
  • Adjusted debug print statements so the information is more relevant (this is mostly for me when I am debugging things).
  • Fixed the enemy on death particles so the fade out effect would properly scale with game speed

