 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Storyteller update for 26 September 2023

Storyteller's Devilish First Update is Available Now

Share · View all patches · Build 12278643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Storyteller's first major update is now live and free for everyone and includes new puzzles, levels, characters, a fully-voiced narrator, and more. Get the game now for 34% off!

Full List of Additions and Changes:

  • The Devil arrives as a new character, introducing new puzzles to existing levels.

  • A new chapter, Genesis, turns old demo levels into a fully-fledged chapter.

  • The game now features a fully-voiced narrator!
  • Existing chapters have been expanded with more than 20 new levels.
  • A new stamp collection at the back of the book challenges players to put together specific scenarios and solve levels in new ways.

  • Several levels that were available at launch have been refined or improved.
  • ...and many more small and cute details, in addition to bug fixes and quality of life improvements.
  • 🐕

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1624540/Storyteller/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624541 Depot 1624541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624542 Depot 1624542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link