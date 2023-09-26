Storyteller's Devilish First Update is Available Now

Storyteller's first major update is now live and free for everyone and includes new puzzles, levels, characters, a fully-voiced narrator, and more. Get the game now for 34% off!
Full List of Additions and Changes:
- The Devil arrives as a new character, introducing new puzzles to existing levels.
- A new chapter, Genesis, turns old demo levels into a fully-fledged chapter.
- The game now features a fully-voiced narrator!
- Existing chapters have been expanded with more than 20 new levels.
- A new stamp collection at the back of the book challenges players to put together specific scenarios and solve levels in new ways.
- Several levels that were available at launch have been refined or improved.
- ...and many more small and cute details, in addition to bug fixes and quality of life improvements.
- 🐕
