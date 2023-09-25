- Fixed a bug where the control mapping for the controller would not properly save
- Add logic to prevent the game from sending useless data to steam after certain amount based achievements are unlocked
- Adjusted debug print statements so the information is more relevant (this is mostly for me when I am debugging things).
- Fixed the enemy on death particles so the fade out effect would properly scale with game speed
Chess Survivors update for 25 September 2023
1.1 Hotfix Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update