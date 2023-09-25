The Devil’s Face - v1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12278520 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

We are proud to announce the publication of version 1.6.0 of our game "The Devil's Face". The new version includes the following updates:

Integrated one of the two secret rooms into the gameplay.

Implemented a new, finely crafted scare moment.

Replaced some annoying lamp explosions with light flickering to enhance the game experience.

Added light to some extremely dark and disorienting areas in the game.

Replaced some low-quality demon screams with higher-quality and smoother sounds.

We are eagerly awaiting your opinion and review of our game.