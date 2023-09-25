The Devil’s Face - v1.6.0

We are proud to announce the publication of version 1.6.0 of our game "The Devil's Face". The new version includes the following updates:
- Integrated one of the two secret rooms into the gameplay.
- Implemented a new, finely crafted scare moment.
- Replaced some annoying lamp explosions with light flickering to enhance the game experience.
- Added light to some extremely dark and disorienting areas in the game.
- Replaced some low-quality demon screams with higher-quality and smoother sounds.
We are eagerly awaiting your opinion and review of our game.
Changed files in this update