Cavity Busters update for 25 September 2023

Cavity Busters Update 36 hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a quick update to fix item descriptions not showing up when touching an upgrade and an achievement for beating the game with the new gummy.

A balance update will be coming along soon.

Peace!

