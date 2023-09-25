 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Version 1.36 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12278356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Dungeon improvement - 3 new ranged enemies Blob thrower, Diamond Eye, Running Cactus will often complement existing mobs adding some ranged pressure in each room.
  • The Furnace in Brams Workshop no longer works like a normal furnace. It now smelts jewelry into ores.
  • More longer, winding dungeons (this only applies for new games, dungeons in old saves do not generate to these updated settings)
  • Minimum of at least 1 Black Pipi is guaranteed to spawn each of the first 3 days

Bugs

  • Moving directions in chair made player change to standing pose
  • Left clicking then right clicking twice on inventory item no longer bugs out
  • Calvins upstairs bathroom counter graphic flight fixed
  • Being captured by Spooklets no longer stuck on black screen
  • Musuem prizes weren’t being awarded when redeemed using points.
  • Pixie guardian no longer freezes on releasing pixies
  • Issues with festivals hanging at start fixed.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link