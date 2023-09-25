Update 1.1

The 1.1 update replaces the inventory and container / storage systems with completely rebuilt versions - this version is therefore not compatible with earlier save files and will require starting a new game
1.1 Update in full:
- Rebuilt inventory and storage / container systems - now more responsive to keyboard navigation
- New (Easy) difficulty mode that links all storage boxes on Gemini Station
- Minor animation edits to spacesuit locomotion
- Additional / altered enemy placements
- Fixed invisible deployed pipe bomb IED bug
- Fixed Refuelling Station airlock scanner allowing IEDs through
- Minor texture edits
Changed files in this update