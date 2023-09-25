 Skip to content

The Prospector Odyssey update for 25 September 2023

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12278354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 1.1 update replaces the inventory and container / storage systems with completely rebuilt versions - this version is therefore not compatible with earlier save files and will require starting a new game

1.1 Update in full:

  • Rebuilt inventory and storage / container systems - now more responsive to keyboard navigation
  • New (Easy) difficulty mode that links all storage boxes on Gemini Station
  • Minor animation edits to spacesuit locomotion
  • Additional / altered enemy placements
  • Fixed invisible deployed pipe bomb IED bug
  • Fixed Refuelling Station airlock scanner allowing IEDs through
  • Minor texture edits

