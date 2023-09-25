Update 65 : Redesigned character creation menu and corrections

Update 65 :
Redesigned character creation menu :
The character creation menu has been streamlined :
- there are now 3 menus instead of 7
- 1 menu for eyes, hair, skins, clothes and accessories
- 1 menu for hats
- 1 menu for glasses
- "Values" and "Saturation" have been removed
An invitation to enter a sponsorship code has been added at account creation
Corrections :
- Players can no longer enter their own referral code.
- A bug caused new players to have no referral code (refresh codes for all players)
- French translation bug fixed
