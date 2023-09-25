 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Toon update for 25 September 2023

Update 65 : Redesigned character creation menu and corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 12278332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 65 :

Redesigned character creation menu :

The character creation menu has been streamlined :
  • there are now 3 menus instead of 7
  • 1 menu for eyes, hair, skins, clothes and accessories
  • 1 menu for hats
  • 1 menu for glasses
  • "Values" and "Saturation" have been removed
An invitation to enter a sponsorship code has been added at account creation

Corrections :

  • Players can no longer enter their own referral code.
  • A bug caused new players to have no referral code (refresh codes for all players)
  • French translation bug fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1848911 Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link