Wildermyth's Second DLC is Coming, and We Want Your Help!

(Note: This beta content is currently only in English)

We're excited to announce our upcoming DLC: Wildermyth: The Omenroad. A major piece of the DLC is a new challenge mode, and we'll be conducting a closed beta for the challenge mode over the next few months. (We're also planning to include an Omenroad story campaign with the DLC, but it's not part of the beta and we're not ready to share details on it just yet!)

The Omenroad

The Omenroad DLC includes a combat-driven, challenge-focused gameplay mode with increasing levels of difficulty. This mode has no story and no overland. Instead, in between battles, players choose which path they'd like to take on a nodemap. Each fight has one or more rewards associated with it. These can be gear, resources, abilities, relationships, transformations, pets, and more!

Rewards show up on the combat map with a timer. If you don't get to the reward before the timer runs out, it'll disappear. These in-mission rewards are the main way you'll be making your heroes stronger, but getting to them in time will often force your heroes into more dangerous combat situations.

An Omenroad run consists of three pages of battles, each page with a boss fight at the end. Omenroad runs are always Carved in Stone; no manual saving and reloading, every decision you make is permanent.

Omenroad doesn't have difficulty settings the way the regular campaigns do.

Difficulty starts out equal to the level of Tragic Hero. When you complete an Omenroad run, you will unlock a new Peril level. Peril makes the game harder in various ways, like increasing enemy health and damage or causing enemies to spawn when you open a reward.

However, completing an Omenroad run (or even losing one) also increases Renown, which can be used to enable Odes. Odes are buffs to your party, including things like increased health or accuracy, warriors starting fights with temp health, hunters dealing additional damage from grayplane, and mystics having increased range on interfusion abilities.

Peril and Odes are the two opposite sides of difficulty for the Omenroad. Peril will test your limits. Odes will help you push through.

Seeking Beta Testers!

We're really excited about how this DLC is coming along, and we're happy we finally get to reveal what we've been working on over the past several months. We want to make this DLC as fun and fine-tuned as possible, so we're looking for Beta testers! To help give us feedback, you'll need to be in our Discord where you'll receive further instructions as to how to access the beta and what kind of feedback we're looking for.

[Join our Discord!](https://discord.gg/wildermyth style=button)

Beta participation is open now! The number of beta testers will be limited, but may change depending on how things go. We'll also be giving away several DLC keys for Omenroad to a selection of beta testers who give good feedback.