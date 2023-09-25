1.02.54488 -Darkest Dungeon II - Quality of Life Experimental Update - HOTFIX

This is most likely our last hotfix on the experimental branch. We are currently aiming for our next release to go straight to retail.
Fixes
- Fixed a specific leaf pile from not playing its destruction VFX when driven through.
- Fix for combo act out motif presentation issues
- Fixed the positioning of Fanatic Immolator funeral pyre vfx
- Fix for some Material Properties getting stuck after being disabled
- Updated Korean localization for the last few added strings, notably Execution poptext
- Fixed an issue which caused Valley blowing leaves vfx to be visible at the Confession Selection House.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the stagecoach to jump unexpectedly before passing the Valley bridge
- Fixed a camera issue after changing the stagecoach livery
Changed depots in daily branch