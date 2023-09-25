- Fixed issue where the game wasn't properly launching for some users
- Fixed lighting on Ruins so that it's brighter and easier to see
- Heavily optimized Ruins
- Changed range shade & table models
PunjiVR update for 25 September 2023
Update 13 Patch 2
