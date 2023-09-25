 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PunjiVR update for 25 September 2023

Update 13 Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12278281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where the game wasn't properly launching for some users
  • Fixed lighting on Ruins so that it's brighter and easier to see
  • Heavily optimized Ruins
  • Changed range shade & table models

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900021 Depot 1900021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link