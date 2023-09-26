Patch notes - September 27

We're all ears! We greatly appreciate your valuable feedback, and we want to express our gratitude to those who've shared tips and reported bugs. Your input has been instrumental in shaping this patch, which brings together a myriad of enhancements and bug fixes.

Firstly, it was noted that the combat phases were not quite up to the quality of the puzzles. We decided to improve a few points:

The feeling of neutralizing enemies has been improved and gives greater satisfaction;

Enemies are a little more robust, and waves of enemies are denser in some places, allowing for more action and challenge;

The Infiltration Agent's ammunition pack has been increased to a 16 bullets stack;

More ammunition boxes during [spoiler]Antik's fight[/spoiler];

More ammunition boxes before [spoiler]the final boss[/spoiler].

Improvements:

Increased the range of the Stinger gadget + friendly fire;

There's no need to fetch [spoiler]the USB key after saving the classic calculator checkpoint at Antikithera[/spoiler], as the document is saved so there's no need to go back and forth;

Some user feedback improvements for the hacking console;

Resource boxes/crates no longer reset each time you reload sub-levels;

Better hints on how to resolve the [spoiler]galaxy password[/spoiler];

New hints on how to resolve the [spoiler]first supercapacitor puzzle[/spoiler];

New hints on how to defuse the first [spoiler]mines[/spoiler];

Now possible to skip the train & briefing part when in speedrun mode.

New features;

Mouse inputs can be rebinded;

Built-in colorblind mode with 3 types of vision deficiencies.

Fixes:

A few netcode synchronization bugs have been corrected thanks to our observations on Twitch (we always keep an eye to make sure the game is running smoothly);

Fix softlock on [spoiler]gas cylinders in Terra's ant nest[/spoiler];

Fix Antik bug where the [spoiler]quantum LEDs were not showing[/spoiler] because of level loading lag on some configs;

mouse axis inversion no longer disturbs the controllers in [spoiler]the reactor control room[/spoiler];

Mouse smoothing is now disabled by default in the config files;

Correction of typos.

Many thanks to all of you!

Dazarious for Questions Factory