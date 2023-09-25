 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Performance patch

  • Improved performance for long-distance travel within the world.
  • Improved water performance.
  • Occlusion culling improvements.
  • Side change: On an easy difficulty setting, enemies are now further weakened.

