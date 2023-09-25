Major Update #1 - Goats Come From Hell

**Attention Generals!

We have received a report from the frontlines - the invasion has entered a new phase, and we’ll need to adapt to the changes accordingly.

Be prepared for anything; there is certainly more to come.**

Today, we release our first major update for Million Monster Militia. This update contains a new unit (the GOAT), new missions, and a whole bunch of quality of life improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes.

Thank you all for your continued support, we absolutely love reading your suggestions on the Steam forums and in the Discord. Keep them coming! We look forward to adding more in future updates!

Release Notes

New Unit:

The GOAT - Appears in Mission 3 with the Send to Hell modifier. Each GOAT deals the total damage of every unit you send to Hell. GOATs cannot be sent to Hell.

New Mechanics:

Modifiers - We have introduced the first modifier for missions, Send to Hell. After each boss defeat, your militia will be redeployed and you will select a column to send to Hell. When chosen, the units’ damage will be added and become the base damage for the GOAT unit.

New Squads:

Vanilla Zombies

Frog Squad

New Missions:

We've added two new missions (previously "Ascensions"), taking you to the South and the East Coast.

New missions feature all new bosses and a higher difficulty curve.

QoL Changes:

UI:

New mission select screen

New boss curve graph for run selection

Added tooltips on hover to a variety of game elements.

Enhanced VFX for portals



Balance Changes:

Webbing - Webbing is now only produced by Aracks and not a selectable item.

Monkey God - Monkey God has a slightly increased chance to roll 0x damage multiplier.

Stasis Ring - Stasis Ring will no longer activate when the boss is defeated that turn.

Alchemist - Now randomly duplicates 1 adjacent Gold, Silver, Empty Canister, or Scrap Metal.

Silver - Now only works on adjacent Weredragons instead of 2 spaces away.

Note: we are in the process of looking at the materials Silver, Gold, Scrap Metal, Empty Canisters. The Alchemist and Silver change is a step in the right direction, but in a future update we will be adding a broader synergy to those Items.

Bug Fixes: