Increased default gem trades cap to 10k/day

Added upgrades to further increase gem trades (up to 20 gems)

Added Faster Autofacts upgrades

Borbventure item sorting fixed

Emerald shop offline seeds fixed (you have to re-purchase this upgrade, though, sorry)

Crafted Leaves equip bonuses fixed

Cursed Dice offline reward fixed (auto roll upgrade necessary)

Dice leaf multiplier fixed

Supporter tier fixed for Legendary Gem Pack

Gem debt fixed (quarks)

Fixed game crashes (hopefully all of them)

Death book hotkey added

Curse Game Machine mobile fixes

Thanks for all your feedback! And again, thanks to the beta testers for helping me out so much!