Update 1.2.0 - Modular upgrades, new events, and more!

New Features
- Ship upgrades are now represented by items in the refit menu.
- Added many new planetary events and rebalanced event frequencies.
- Added a unique event to Altaris Prime.
- Rebalanced all weapons.
- Rebalanced higher-tier enemies.
- Added a tutorial.
- Time limit increased to 2000 days.
- Interposing terrain now provides defensive cover.
- Items in cargo hold can now be jettisoned when not docked at a station.
- Significantly reduced the number of pirate stations.
- Significantly reduced the number of warp anomalies, and added a new navigational anomaly type.
- Ships no longer suffer damage from moving over a terrestrial planet at speed 1.
- Ships no longer suffer damage at any speed when taking off from a planet they have just landed on.
- Added an optional display setting to increase anomaly visibility.
- Clues are now saved and displayed on the galaxy map.
Bugfixes
- Fixed logic for determining if player can afford a refit.
- Fixed logic for determining whether a planet has been explored.
- Fixed logic for determining initial NPC ship momentum.
- Fixed rendering bugs with missed attacks.
- Fixed additional bugs related to saving and loading games.
