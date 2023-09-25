 Skip to content

WarpVector update for 25 September 2023

Update 1.2.0 - Modular upgrades, new events, and more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Ship upgrades are now represented by items in the refit menu.
  • Added many new planetary events and rebalanced event frequencies.
  • Added a unique event to Altaris Prime.
  • Rebalanced all weapons.
  • Rebalanced higher-tier enemies.
  • Added a tutorial.
  • Time limit increased to 2000 days.
  • Interposing terrain now provides defensive cover.
  • Items in cargo hold can now be jettisoned when not docked at a station.
  • Significantly reduced the number of pirate stations.
  • Significantly reduced the number of warp anomalies, and added a new navigational anomaly type.
  • Ships no longer suffer damage from moving over a terrestrial planet at speed 1.
  • Ships no longer suffer damage at any speed when taking off from a planet they have just landed on.
  • Added an optional display setting to increase anomaly visibility.
  • Clues are now saved and displayed on the galaxy map.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed logic for determining if player can afford a refit.
  • Fixed logic for determining whether a planet has been explored.
  • Fixed logic for determining initial NPC ship momentum.
  • Fixed rendering bugs with missed attacks.
  • Fixed additional bugs related to saving and loading games.

Changed files in this update

