Spell Disk 0.4.3a hotfix

- Adjusted default mouse behavior. While the application is focused, mouse movement will remain inside the game window. This change aims to reduce frustration for mouse players when playing in windowed mode, without affecting those playing in fullscreen.
- Fixed the bug where you could go over walls using Hammer's charge attack. Also, the hammer charge attack indicator will no longer go through walls.
- Fixed the bug where you would get soft-locked on the game over screen. Attempting to click the menu while the screen was transitioning would lock the screen under certain conditions. This issue was often encountered by players when they died at the same time as the boss, as they were in the process of clicking buttons during the transition. This issue has been resolved.
- Fixed the Shuriken artifact, which was not behaving as intended. Its description was updated but was still functionally working in the old way, which was having a critical chance of adding 30 damage to your attacks.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk!
Changed files in this update