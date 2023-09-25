NEW Version + Brand New DLC!

After a nice summer break, it's time to seriously get back to game creation with this double treat we've got waiting for you. A brand new DLC about dungeon crawling in 3D mazes (released under Early Access), as well as a new update on 001 Game Creator.

New DLC: Prepare for Adventures in the 3D Step Dungeon Maze Kit!

Set out on an exciting journey in the world of retro-style step dungeons with our latest DLC - the 3D Step Dungeon Maze Kit! This kit equips you with powerful tools, including an easy-to-use Map/Maze Builder interface allowing you to effortlessly create interactive mazes, a plethora of new enemies to face, a dynamic mini-map with fog of war, customizable enemy spawn and loot tables for incredible variability, and more.

This DLC is currently Early Access so you can expect a lot more features arriving in the near future!



Dive into the world of grid-based movement and interactive gameplay as you build intricate mazes, create fierce foes, and hide various treasures. Grab the 3D Step Dungeon Maze Kit now and bring your dungeon-crawling ideas to life!

Check out the DLC's store page for more details: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2598260/001_Game_Creator__3D_Step_Dungeon_Maze_Kit/

New Version Out!

001 Game Creator has been updated to v2023.009.000, and it features a variety of improvements, fixes and a few crashes, plus an updated Android Billing to version 6.0.1!

Most notably is the improved behavior of particle effects. Featuring fixes to various crashes when making changes to sprites with particle effects, as well as them being repeatedly reset whenever retrieving the sprite of any actor layers (Char().Texture()). Other noteworthy fixes include requests with "Query Webpage into Variable/Table" events from not working correctly occasionally with certain servers due to an HTTP header issue, plus some major memory leaks with inserting/removing array elements throughout the engine which also fixed the MMORPG server (non-dedicated) from crashing after running for a while or after hundreds of connections.

As always, we appreciate the continued support and feedback that we receive from both the community and our Patreon members. You can view the full list of changes for the newest update and the previous ones from the changelog below:

https://001gamecreator.com/changes/

Once more, we'd like to give a big shout-out to our incredible community for contributing to our library of video tutorials! Our community video playlist consists of insightful tutorials created by fellow users like you, aimed at helping others on their journey with 001 Game Creator. If you've created a tutorial and wish to share your knowledge with the community, we'd love to feature your video in our playlist!

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgohPz-X6YwipGf98fY0KxlVFu8jHytao

Reminder that Open Dev Kit has currently received a few new features such as OpenAI integration, Virtual Reality implementation, and now we now also have an exciting new devlog series over on our Patreon that starts with a Roadmap about ODK! Soon, the Open Dev Kit Alpha will be entering the public stage, so be sure to visit opendevkit.com if you'd like to be part of it and learn more.



Join us on Patreon for early access to many things like 001 Betas, game recipes, Open Dev Kit devlogs and polls that let you shape the future of Open Dev Kit: https://www.patreon.com/softweir