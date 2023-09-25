EA v0.31 : UI improvements

In this update I focus on improving the UI and HUD during gameplay.
- Added health bar to all the enemies. It will show when they are damaged for 3 seconds.
- Simplified HUD, it uses less screen space. Speed only visible when sprinting. Reduced compass size.
- The Siege "tutorials/help" moved to the pause menu.
- Added more motion blur when going fast.
- Fixed footstep sound in heroes. It was a 2D sound now it is a 3D with attenuation.
- Added missing Ocean to the heroes map.
Changed files in this update