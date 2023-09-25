 Skip to content

Melvin's Blocky Adventure Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Steam Integration patch.

Build 12277796

Fixed bugs relating to tiles being pushed outside of levels.

Fixed so that cinematic does not play when loading game where it has already played.

Added Steam Integration in the form of Steam Cloud Saves.

