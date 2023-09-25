 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 25 September 2023

Build 0.303

Build 12277787

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Correct scientist spawn in drop zone
-Update player gravity on rig behaviour for less tilting
-Cheat key causes fabricator to run very fast
-F9 when cheat mode is acrtive triggers base attack
-Base attacks no longer require entity nanofactories to exist to continue combat pressure throughout.
-fix bug with panel pick ups

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  
