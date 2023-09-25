 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 25 September 2023

Minimum Craft Level stays on Ascension

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minimum Craft Level % now stays on ascension.

Minimum Craft level raises the minimum stat number when you craft equipment

E.G Level 4 Equipment gives range of 0 - 768, with craft minimum at 25% this changes the possible values to 192 - 768

