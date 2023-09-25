vEA_05a Ranged Weapons Update

Hello PEOPLE !!

We coming in hot with a new update on ranged weapons. This took a while to build back-end stuff for the future updates.

But before patch notes we have an important announcement regarding localization.

To expedite the updates we will be making to the game, you may notice some gaps in the localization for a while. New texts will be available in English most of the part.

The reason for that is, Localization updates takes quite awhile for us, and they cost us as well. We want to make swift updates, as well as want to try our new things when possible depending on the community feedback.

But when you translate everything, even the things that might be removed or changed with next update, this takes both a huge time investment and financial investment.

Hence, we will be updating languages other than English later on, and only when the updates are set in stone. Hope you people understand us.

Now, into the update:

Each ranged weapon now can be crafted into 3 different versions, just like other items. If you already unlocked the recipes, you can go an craft them with no problem. Here are the weapons you can choose from :

Blunderbuss - Regular blunderbuss that you have used up to this point, only slight adjustments to its stats.

Revolving Blunderbuss - A more precise blunderbuss with an increased capacity, at the cost power.

Dragon Blunderbuss - A less powerful version of the regular blunderbuss that unleashes a powerful fire breath at close range at the top of its regular damage. Its pellets deal half of their damage in fire. This weapon can ignite oils and explosive gasses.

Repeater Crossbow - Regular crossbow that you have used up to this point, only slight adjustments to its stats.

Acidic Repeater Crossbow - Repeater crossbow that shoots acidic bolts, which apply Corraded to the enemies and deal half of its damage in Acid.

Frost Repeater Crossbow - Repeater crossbow that shoots frost bolts, which apply Chill to the enemies.

Crank Gun - Regular Crank Gun that you have used up to this point, only slight adjustments to its stats.

Zeus Crank Gun - Crank gun that shoot electricity infused pellets, which deals half of its damage in Electricity.

Bolt Gun - A powerful mini cannon powered by steam, shooting precise and powerful pellets with a faster reload time, at the cost of rate of fire.

With this update, overlapping qualities are removed from existing weapons (such as Fiery Rounds or Acidic Rounds) and these abilities will no longer come from randomised abilities.

We slightly altered the UI for Crafting, for better visuals at the type selection.

Retry button has been added to the Pause menu.

For future updates, we are gathering feedback from you guys, both in Steam discussions and Discord channel. Soon we will address mostly repeated features, such as Trap Selling prices, a better melee system, expended challenge UI etc.

Stay tuned.