Patch 1 for SCP-479: Shadows of the Mind!

We've noticed the gameplay may be a tad challenging due to the hidden mechanics that require some time to decipher. So, we are making several balance enhancements to provide a smoother, more enjoyable gaming experience for all players!

What's New in Patch 1:

Improved Balance: Medications will now restore more sanity on average.

Medications will now restore more sanity on average. Extended Flashlight Duration: The flashlight will now last longer, allowing players more time to explore and uncover the game's mysteries.

Additionally, the patch will feature refinements to the Russian localization to deliver the best gaming experience for our Russian-speaking players.

We made these adjustments to give players more leeway in grasping the intricate mechanics embedded within the game and to accommodate diverse playing styles and preferences.

Please share your feedback and let us know how these changes have affected your gaming experience after updating the game! We are continually aiming to enhance and optimize SCP-479: Shadows of the Mind to meet your expectations and deliver a thrilling horror adventure.

Stay tuned for more updates and enhancements! And as always, happy gaming!