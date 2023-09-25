 Skip to content

Nienix update for 25 September 2023

Localization bug fixes

Version 1.0502

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few localization-related issues that could cause a crash when playing on Japanese, German or Chinese.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed many incorrect texts in various of the translations.

