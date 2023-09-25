 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 25 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12277408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We've fixed a bug that blocked the player when serving customers from the bar while having the mop selected.
  • We've fixed a bug that blocked the player when going down to the cellar in cooperative mode.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused employee's tenure start date not to display correctly.
  • We've increased the capacity of kegs and taps to 30 drink units. In upcoming updates there will be improvements to increase this amount.
  • We've added a button in the staff panel to access the perks.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused the recipe crafting process to continue for free after cancelling it.
  • We've fixed a navigation error that made changing the dispensers' colors inaccessible when using a controller.
  • We've increased the minimum amount of trees that can be in the tavern's map from 6 to 10.
  • We've increased the daily probability of adult trees to sprout new ones around them to 40%.
  • We've increased the amount of tree sprouts that Bob has available in his store.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link