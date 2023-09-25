Update 12: It's Rainig Men

Hey gamers, get ready for a juicy update you won't want to miss!

This release is dedicated to the recent "sky-high adventure" of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a military criminal and former leader of the Wagner PMC, also known as "Putin's Chef."

Plot

Putler has a brilliant idea: Prigozhin could learn a brand-new recipe for the Russian soup okroshka in some other dimension.

So, he sends him on a culinary journey by dematerializing his plane at the right place and time.

Shoigu and Gerasimov succeed in executing, let's just say, the explosive part of this elegant ritual.

Yet, as Prigozhin embarks on his astral traversal, unforeseen complexities unveil themselves...

About Development

Well, folks. We were actually working on entirely different game features, but the madness of the Putinists perpetually derails all plans. SCRUM, Agile, Waterfall — nothing helps here!

We had to urgently do an unplanned reskin of Prigozhin, rendering him a translucent wraith bathed in an azure luminescence.

As a result, we got a bit carried away and ended up creating an in-game event featuring a unique environment, new mechanics, and even a mini-boss.

Other Changes

⚡ Player teleportation effects implemented

⚽ New mechanic: Hats can now be kicked off by enemies

🎯 "Traktor Attack" power-up now appears only when there are 3 or more enemies on the battlefield

🛡️ Rotating shields nerfed (130 → 60 hitpoints)

🤝 Allies rebalanced (150 → 120 hitpoints)

🔀 Fixed bug where only one ally could teleport to the next levels

🛡️ Rotating shields and energy shield can now be teleported to the next levels

🔊 Zombie and Ghost Jirinovsky now have distinct attack sounds

👻 Ghost Jirinovsky: Added appearance and death sounds

🧟 Zombie Jirinovsky: Added monster transformation scream

⏳ Time Control Power-Up appears if at least one enemy is on the battlefield

🎯 Fixed errors when enemies launch targeted projectiles after the player is already killed

🎩 Fixed visual bug related to incorrect positioning of light source in wizard hat's glowing orb explosion

🌐 Fixed bug where the player knocked out of game area by an enemy may disappear

So, who do you think will be the next Putinist to get a "refreshing" reskin?