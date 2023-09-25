 Skip to content

Escort Simulator 2 update for 25 September 2023

Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.3.2.001

  • New BG music audio 'SecretTikiIsland'
  • Adjusted Cam show camera positions
  • Adjusted new angle to cam show cameras
  • Added camera status UI to cam show during camera changes
  • Lowered overall prices on unlockables
  • Changed sound effect on toy purchase
  • Sex toy button now active in Cam Show Scene for items unlocked in store
  • Alternate sextoy animations added in Cam Show Scene

Escort Simulator 2 Update 1.33.01

  • Added colors to anal beads to reflect selection options
  • Completed adding all correct toy prefabs in cam scene

