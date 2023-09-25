Steam Shmup Fest and Small Update

Hello all,
It has been a little over a year since the release of Vector Assault 2. Starting today is the Steam Shmup Fest so with that I have released an update.
-
- Fixed some missing text errors that had been placed.
- Fixed some translation errors for power ups.
- Fixed a bug where in the Zones game mode enemies would spawn inside of active zones.
- Fixed a bug that mad the player ship shield not display correctly
- Added 3 new ships each with their own weapons and sub weapons.
For those of you who don't have the game their is a sale during the week of the Steam Shmup Fest.
If you are wanting to try the game I have also released a demo version that you can download to give the game a try.
Thanks
WizByte Games.
Changed files in this update