TECHPACK update for 25 September 2023

TECHPACK 3 Year Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12277166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Three years huh? Well, after three years of absence, I’ve finally been able to release this brand new update, revamping the game, art and music (depending on your view of a revamp). Thank you all for playing! Look forward to many more arcade games to be added to this project. All selectable from this one Steam game!

