Memory Lost Joins the Steam SHMUP Fest with Updated Free Demo!

Good News Everyone! Memory Lost is set to participate in the Steam SHMUP Fest, taking place from September 25 to October 2! This festival celebrates the vibrant world of shoot 'em up games, and Memory Lost is ready to dazzle players with its intense gameplay and retro-inspired aesthetics.

But that's not all – in conjunction with the festival, players can now enjoy an updated and enhanced free demo version of the game! Dive into the nostalgic world of classic shoot 'em ups and test your reflexes against waves of enemies and formidable bosses without any cost. Get ready to embark on a bullet-hell adventure like no other, where your skills will be put to the ultimate test!

Memory Lost invites you to join the SHMUP Fest and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of this beloved genre. Mark your calendars for September 25 - October 2 and get ready to unleash your inner mind hunter in Memory Lost.