Update Notice (Version 1.0.1)

Thank you for playing as always.
■ Version 1.0.1
- Adjusted the wording in the tutorial.
- Tweaked card descriptions.
- When placing a card with a target, it will now prioritize the target card even if multiple cards are overlapped.
If there are multiple overlapping cards, the first one overlapped will be prioritized.
- Added a notification when attempting to place a card with a target and there is no target card.
- Added a notification when trying to place a card that cannot be placed due to overlapping with other cards.
- Added a notification when trying to place a blank card.
