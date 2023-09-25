 Skip to content

Reincarnatio update for 25 September 2023

Update Notice (Version 1.0.1)

Build 12277036

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing as always.

■ Version 1.0.1

  • Adjusted the wording in the tutorial.
  • Tweaked card descriptions.
  • When placing a card with a target, it will now prioritize the target card even if multiple cards are overlapped.
    If there are multiple overlapping cards, the first one overlapped will be prioritized.
  • Added a notification when attempting to place a card with a target and there is no target card.
  • Added a notification when trying to place a card that cannot be placed due to overlapping with other cards.
  • Added a notification when trying to place a blank card.

Changed files in this update

