-quick hotfix to a rare issue but game-breaking one which made the screen all black or all red. It was due to the auto exposure rendering feature we were using. We've disabled it for now and we're looking at it in the meantime
Open Mod update for 25 September 2023
Open Mod v2.001 [25-sept-2023]
