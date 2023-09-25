 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Iron Oath update for 25 September 2023

Patch Notes 0.8.007a (Public Test Branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 12277028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

We've just put out a small patch to the test branch to fix a few issues. Thanks for all the help in testing!

Patch Notes 0.8.007a (Public Test branch)

Updates
  • Added some falloff for ranking up the Mending stat (now aligns with other percentage-based stats)
  • Void Breach events now have a 100% chance to spawn in dungeons (on side paths) when there is a Void Breach 'city status' active in the area
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where normal gear was being given stat bonuses that were reserved for Named gear in certain situations
  • Fixed an issue with the 'Swell' upgrade for the Balladeer's Anthem of Warding ability that could cause targeting issues
  • Fixed an issue where some stats were not being calculated properly after ranking them up a lot
  • Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock in combat when drawing custom movement routes on certain tilesets
  • Added a decimal place to the values of some attributes in the roster menu
  • Other various minor bug fixes

Changed depots in dev_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 12277028
The Iron Oath Content Depot 699331
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link