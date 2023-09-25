Hey everyone,
We've just put out a small patch to the test branch to fix a few issues. Thanks for all the help in testing!
Patch Notes 0.8.007a (Public Test branch)
Updates
- Added some falloff for ranking up the Mending stat (now aligns with other percentage-based stats)
- Void Breach events now have a 100% chance to spawn in dungeons (on side paths) when there is a Void Breach 'city status' active in the area
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where normal gear was being given stat bonuses that were reserved for Named gear in certain situations
- Fixed an issue with the 'Swell' upgrade for the Balladeer's Anthem of Warding ability that could cause targeting issues
- Fixed an issue where some stats were not being calculated properly after ranking them up a lot
- Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock in combat when drawing custom movement routes on certain tilesets
- Added a decimal place to the values of some attributes in the roster menu
- Other various minor bug fixes
