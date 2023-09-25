Update Notes For 23.09.25 (v1.0.5)

- Visibility has been improved for some maps.
- Fixed an issue where time was not flowing as intended on a particular map.
- Fixed an issue where animation did not play properly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the bleeding tile was not properly removed when you pressed Restart on the last map.
- Added lines that were missing from a specific map.
- Modified the situation where progress is impossible on a specific map.
