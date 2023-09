Share · View all patches · Build 12276878 · Last edited 25 September 2023 – 17:19:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Our Gleam giveaway celebrating our Wargame Update in collaboration with @DevilDogGamer and @ControlledPairs has concluded!

Congratulations to the three lucky winners who will each receive a Six Days in Fallujah game key:

Jscrim

marcus102

DedHack3r

We'll reach out to the winners shortly. Thank you to everyone for participating, and stay tuned for more community activities!