 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demonizer update for 25 September 2023

Shmup Fest sale, v2.0 Stage 1 now open!

Share · View all patches · Build 12276840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Steam Shmup Fest is on from 9/25-10/2! Get Demonizer 25% off and get a taste of the upcoming 2.0 update in the Stage 1 development build.

The revamped Stage 1 is a far more interactive and target-rich environment with more dynamic enemies, more scoring opportunities, graphical updates, and a new hidden mechanic.


To access the development build, opt into the "development" beta in the game properties. After the Shmup Fest ends, it will remain available and be updated with more stages and features as they reach a playable state.

Comments, questions, feedback, and issues are welcome in this announcement's discussion thread.

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 12276840
win-64 Depot 1091391
linux-x86_64 Depot 1091392
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link