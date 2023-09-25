Shmup Fest sale, v2.0 Stage 1 now open!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Steam Shmup Fest is on from 9/25-10/2! Get Demonizer 25% off and get a taste of the upcoming 2.0 update in the Stage 1 development build.

The revamped Stage 1 is a far more interactive and target-rich environment with more dynamic enemies, more scoring opportunities, graphical updates, and a new hidden mechanic.



To access the development build, opt into the "development" beta in the game properties. After the Shmup Fest ends, it will remain available and be updated with more stages and features as they reach a playable state.

Comments, questions, feedback, and issues are welcome in this announcement's discussion thread.