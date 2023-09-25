The new update features the addition of the new Shooter-mode, which let's you play the entire game in a more traditional shootemup way!
It retains Hijack Overdrive's iconic and unique hijacking mechanic, but replaces the fleet-managing aspect with a more direct shooter approach.
The original mode is renamed to Fleet-mode and will ofcourse remain the default game-mode.
_Full Patch notes:
- New game-mode: Shooter-mode
- Fixed crash related to selecting vehicles when empty garage_
