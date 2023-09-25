 Skip to content

Hijack Overdrive update for 25 September 2023

Shooter-mode

Hijack Overdrive update for 25 September 2023 · Build 12276780

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new update features the addition of the new Shooter-mode, which let's you play the entire game in a more traditional shootemup way!

It retains Hijack Overdrive's iconic and unique hijacking mechanic, but replaces the fleet-managing aspect with a more direct shooter approach.

The original mode is renamed to Fleet-mode and will ofcourse remain the default game-mode.

_Full Patch notes:

  • New game-mode: Shooter-mode
  • Fixed crash related to selecting vehicles when empty garage_

Changed files in this update

