The new update features the addition of the new Shooter-mode, which let's you play the entire game in a more traditional shootemup way!

It retains Hijack Overdrive's iconic and unique hijacking mechanic, but replaces the fleet-managing aspect with a more direct shooter approach.

The original mode is renamed to Fleet-mode and will ofcourse remain the default game-mode.

_Full Patch notes: