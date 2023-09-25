 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 25 September 2023

v0.32.1

Build 12276681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixes
  • fixed artifact 'Strange Cube' resistance modifier
  • fixed crafter not using the improved alphabetical sorting algorithm from v0.30
  • fixed typo in artifact 'Blackhole in a Bottle' flavor text
  • fixed typo in water era defensive ability
  • fixed gems in idle screen not being localized
  • fixed military tier up not resetting idle production distribution
  • fixed stab prevention blocking 100% of all incoming assassin attacks
  • fixed typo in 'Window: Set Position' AI function
  • fixed typo in 'Simple Evasion'
  • fixed buff placers not updating their stats when being upgraded during tower testing
  • fixed inconsistency in town stat modifier localization
  • fixed researched artifact count in Museum not refreshing while the artifact tab is active
  • fixed formatting of wager input boxes in Arcade
  • fixed Arcade adventure wager reverting to old value unless a new game was started
  • changed info-text of module 'Monsoon Aura' to be less ambiguous

