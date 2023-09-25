BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changelog
Fixes
- fixed artifact 'Strange Cube' resistance modifier
- fixed crafter not using the improved alphabetical sorting algorithm from v0.30
- fixed typo in artifact 'Blackhole in a Bottle' flavor text
- fixed typo in water era defensive ability
- fixed gems in idle screen not being localized
- fixed military tier up not resetting idle production distribution
- fixed stab prevention blocking 100% of all incoming assassin attacks
- fixed typo in 'Window: Set Position' AI function
- fixed typo in 'Simple Evasion'
- fixed buff placers not updating their stats when being upgraded during tower testing
- fixed inconsistency in town stat modifier localization
- fixed researched artifact count in Museum not refreshing while the artifact tab is active
- fixed formatting of wager input boxes in Arcade
- fixed Arcade adventure wager reverting to old value unless a new game was started
- changed info-text of module 'Monsoon Aura' to be less ambiguous
