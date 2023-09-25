New achievement & security changes

Version 1.0.0.5 is now live.

A new achievement has been added to the game to complete everything! All CGs & Endings, including 'What If' endings.

It's been so cool to see the global stats growing as more players have been progressing and I'm so curious how many people have done it all!

If you're still working on finishing the content, no actions required. :D

If you're someone who has already done that - YAY - there's two quick ways to get it unlocked.

You can replay... pretty much any ending in the game OR you can use the handy "Achievement Update" button on the settings screen. That's all!

In addition, there have been some necessary backend security changes made to the game. This should not be noticeable by any players.

But if it unexpectedly causes some issue, my first recommendation would be to use the 'Verify integrity of game files' button in the properties of the game. (Right-click on the game name on your side menu in Steam.)

Thanks and happy playing!