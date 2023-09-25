Update 33: Canine, Janitor and Gym Buddy changes + bugfixes!

This smaller update focuses on bug fixes, improvements, and some class balancing changes.

The Janitor cop class has been buffed, his puddles now last twice as long, and cops no longer leave wet footprints when walking through them, making it much easier to track any robbers that might have moved through the puddle. He now also starts with two door locks instead of only one, allowing players to lock down double doors at the start of the round.

The Canines dog has also received some changes, he can now open doors himself (but won't close them behind him), making calling him much more intuitive since he can no longer get stuck behind closed doors. To make the dog a bit less powerful in combat situations, he had his HP reduced from 200 to 150, but keep in mind you can still overheal him with a Combat Medic, and Bodyguards and Sargeant cops can also equip him with a bulletproof vest to increase his health pool.

Gym Buddys treadmill now speeds up robbers that use them, and can also be used to transport money bags, so you can create your own conveyer system with them to automatically deliver the money to your vans!

New level editor objects have also made it into this update, with Explosive Barrel, Money Printer, Frequency Jammer, S.M.A.R.T Turret, Barbed Wire, Trampoline, and Treadmill objects now being available to all map creators. When designing a custom map you can now also delete the default robber spawn in case your map takes place at a different location then the normal bank building site.

There are numerous bug fixes and smaller changes introduced in this update, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below!

New:

treadmills can now transport bags

added "Hit Detection Debug" setting, if activated, the server will send the player a message if their shot couldn't be verified

Changes:

increased Janitors puddle decay time from 60 to 120 seconds

increased wet footprints duration from 10 to 20 seconds

only robbers now leave wet footprints after stepping into Janitors puddle

only robbers can now slip in Janitors water puddles

Janitors puddles cooldown now starts after first puddle placed

Janitor now starts with 2 locks instead of one

Canines dog can now once again sniff without a time limit

Canines dog can now open doors, but wont close them behind him

reduced Canines dog HP from 200 to 150

relaxed treadmill placement rules slightly

reduced trampoline HP from 100 to 50

Gym Buddy now starts with 4 instead of 3 placement charges

Gym Buddys placement cooldown now starts after first object placed

increased Syringe gun bullet velocity by 50%

Gym Buddys Trampoline no longer grants players a movement speed bonus

increased Trampoline jump height slightly, so entering the second story after only jumping once is possible

Gym Buddys Treadmill now grans a 5 second speed boost when walking over it in the right direction

increased Modified Pistol fire chance from 50% to 70%

Fixes:

fixed multiple bugs related to water puddles and NPC movement

fixed Gym Buddys equipment selection menu not working after having played Arms Dealer in a previous round

fixed players getting a class rank penalty when leaving a round while being a spectator

multiple improvements related to transporting bags with Gym Buddys Treadmill

fixed being able to enter closed walls with Master Thiefs drone

fixed players getting stuck on the cash register after hacking it

fixed drills and gym bags not dropping on death

fixed "Good Boy" achievement not working

fixed money bags only displaying money rounded to the nearest thousand

fixed bot cops not pinging robber bags

Level Editor: