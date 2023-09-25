Lust Academy 2: Enhanced Experience!

Lust Academy 2 major update!

We're delighted to present a major update that will enhance your gaming experience at Lust Academy 2. For those who haven't decided yet, we have an extra incentive for you to join us. Read all the details about the special offer after the 'What's New' announcement!

So, What's New?

Sex Non-stop!

Sandbox's main update, after which you could have sex with some characters on a daily basis!

Fresh Adventures in the Sandbox

6 brand-new scenes that promise to take your Sandbox gameplay to a whole new level!

More Renders

More than 400 dazzling, high-quality renders, complemented by a whopping 70 dynamic animations!

Gallery Expansion

The Gallery feature gets a boost with the addition of 6 exciting new episodes. Explore, relive in the captivating world of Lust Academy.

Massive Dialog Update!

We've put in the effort to rewrite and proofread a lot of dialogues, ensuring a smoother and more engaging narrative.

Bugfixes!

Of course, we've also taken care of a few minor bugfixes to enhance your overall gaming experience.

And now, a special offer for those who have read but have not yet experienced what's happening in our Lust Academy: [b]we're offering a limited-time discount of 20% on the game. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! Join us now and start your epic journey today! Hurry, this special offer is valid for only 7 days.[/b]

Get ready to dive back into the game and discover a whole new dimension of fun and adventure. We can't wait to hear your thoughts!