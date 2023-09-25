- Attempting to fix an issue where the game would freeze and crash when playing on high game speeds.
- Fixed an issue where the saved game speed was not applied correctly to new game instances
Chess Survivors update for 25 September 2023
1.1 Hotfix Patch #1
